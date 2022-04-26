Beautiful April weather continues this week

Some beautiful weather remains on tap for Acadiana for the rest of this week, while it's expected to get breezy, warmer, more humid with a slight chance of a shower or two this weekend.

In the near term, expect temperatures to drop into the refreshing low-mid 50s across the area for Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wall to wall sun, warm temperatures along with comfortable humidity is anticipated for our Wednesday with highs right near 80°...nearly perfect day!

Expect another nice and cool one tomorrow night into Thursday morning with lows again in the 50s...and enjoy those 50s, as they may not return until October with no overt signals for a front in our immediate future.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It looks to become breezy, warmer and more humid Friday into the weekend with fair to partly cloudy skies Friday, and partly cloudy skies this weekend.

Rain chances will inch upward this weekend to near 10% Saturday and possibly up to 30-40% Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There remains model disagreement as to the extent of atmospheric instability Sunday that could lead to shower activity with the Euro more bullish on rain chances while the GFS keeping rain chances lower.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Either way, don't be surprised if we see a pop-up shower during Festival International this weekend...but any activity shouldn't be more than a temporary nuisance.

Looking into next week, the pattern is shaping up to a little more of a pre-summer preview with highs starting to push the upper 80s with regularity, while night lows climb into the lower 70s by Sunday and stay there all next week.

There will be a slight (20%) chance of an isolated short-lived shower on any given day next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the pollen department, after yesterday's rain Acadiana has gotten a little reprieve from the tree pollen.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will probably climb up a bit later this week, but likely below high levels as we're on the precipice of getting over the climatological pollen hump!

------------------------------------------------------------

