Back to winter for the weekend

After a spring-like Friday Acadiana is in for a bit of a winter shock this weekend as a storm system pushes a strong cold front through the area, with winter-like conditions possible for the extreme northern/northeastern part of the state Saturday night...but likely not here.

In the near term, as the area of low pressure near Missouri drops southward, Acadiana will see a return of southerly winds which will in turn make for a milder overnight period with temperatures holding in the mid-50s through Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase overnight with a few scattered showers possible by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will start off mild with a 60% chance of scattered showers, but a strong cold front will sweep across the area during the mid-morning/midday hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will decrease for our Saturday afternoon as west to northwest winds get cranking while temperatures will be dropping.

Look for a high Saturday morning in the mid-60s but temperatures will likely be heading for the upper 40s by sunset.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Blustery northwest winds will kick in Saturday afternoon near 18-25 mph with gusts in the 30-35 mph range likely. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Acadiana Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather forecast gets a little more interesting tomorrow night as the upper low associated with the winter storm system will be moving through the state.

This feature will likely bring snow flurries to the extreme northern/northeastern part of the state Saturday evening and night...but not much if anything is expected here in Acadiana.

Nonetheless, there will be the possibility of a few snow flakes flying in the northern Acadiana area tomorrow night after midnight and before daybreak Sunday.

The HRRR Model has been a little more bullish on the chance of a little wintry weather poking as far south as Central Louisiana...but there will be zero/no accumulations or icy spots as our surface temperatures will likely stay above freezing, and the ground will still be warm from the 70 degree readings Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The best chance of a dusting in the state will be in extreme northeast Louisiana into Mississippi...and if your looking for real accumulating snows, look no further than the Arkansas Ozarks where better than 6" of snow will be likely in the high terrain.

Sunday in Acadiana will be a windy and cold with clouds likely dominating in the morning followed by sun returning for the afternoon.

Depending on when the sun returns Sunday temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s with a high in the lower 50s possible.

Temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning will be close to the freezing mark...but a hard freeze is not likely.

Looking into next week, after a sunny and cool start look for temperatures to again moderate into the mid-70s again by Wednesday ahead of our next front.

Thereafter, the pattern is looking even more interesting for winter weather buffs as there will be a series of disturbances behind next Wednesday's front that will likely produce at least some cold rains and perhaps a period of a wintry sleet mix next Thursday and/or Friday.

It does appear there may be some winter weather accumulations back into Texas later next week, so at least we can say, winter could be getting closer...we'll see!

For now consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

