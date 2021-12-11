Back to winter chill tonight; nice, cool end to weekend Sunday

Clouds will be in place for most of the night, but skies will look to clear closer to tomorrow morning.

Back to a taste of winter tonight with temperatures heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s.

With a northeasterly breeze in place, wind chills will be in the 30s by morning.

Sun returns tomorrow with a cool and nice afternoon in store.

Bradley Highs Sunday

We'll see those highs climb into the lower and middle 60s.

Spring-like weather to follow into next week...

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

Southwesterly winds aloft coupled with southerly winds at the surface will yield to a warmer than normal pattern throughout the entirety of next week.

Expect those afternoon highs to settle into the upper 70s to even lower 80s.

Rain chances will stay very isolated in nature.

Next front looks to arrive by the end of next weekend, and that should help to break up the pattern and send in some cooler weather.

Fingers crossed for all of you trying to get into the Christmas spirit!

