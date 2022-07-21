Back to scattered daytime showers & storms

Acadiana's weather pattern will continue to migrate toward better daytime chances of scattered showers and storms holding temperatures closer to the lower 90s into the weekend.

An upper ridge of high pressure located in the western U.S. has retreated far enough to the west to permit minor disturbances aloft to migrate southward into Louisiana which helped to spark the scattered shower and thunderstorm activity across the area Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect more of the same Friday, with perhaps a better coverage scattered showers and thunderstorms, with activity not just limited to the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although rain chances will be better than normal Friday into the weekend, no particular day through early next week looks to be a complete washout.

Daytime highs will be closer to the lower 90s, versus the mid-90s that have been so prevalent during the last 5-7 weeks.

Although scattered storms remain in the forecast this weekend, the risk of activity should decrease slight Sunday into early next week before a tropical wave and perhaps a minor disturbance crosses the Gulf of Mexico from east to west mid-late next week keeping enhanced rain chances in the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fortunately there looks to be no major flooding concerns for the area at this time, while the Atlantic tropics are expected to remain in a quiet phase at least through the end of the month.

Rainfall over the next few days will range between a trace and perhaps an inch or two wherever a few heavier storms pop-up.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

