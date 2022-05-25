Back to a pleasant late May pattern

After one more possible round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening/night look for a favorable late May weather to return to Acadiana Thursday and likely persist through the entire holiday weekend.

In the near term, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to redevelop Wednesday evening across portions of Acadiana with a few spots with locally heavy downpours.

While activity is expected more scattered in nature, there could be a few spots that may catch another inch or two of rainfall.

Activity should move on by daybreak with some patchy fog possible in the wake of our wet weather over the last couple of days.

After some morning clouds, Acadiana should enter a very nice weather pattern for the end of May with mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to top out in the mid-80s.

Friday into the weekend look great with sunny and warm afternoons (mid-upper 80s) accompanied by relatively comfortable humidity and fair and seasonably cool nights in the 60s.

Hotter temperatures and eventually some humidity will return into next week along with some low end rain chances on any given day...overall it should be nice and quiet as we finish out the month and head into early June.

As for the tropics, there are no trouble spots in the Atlantic Basin at this time while a system or two could develop in the Eastern Pacific this weekend/early next week.

Models subtly suggest some of the Eastern Pacific moisture could works it's way toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico beyond a week's time...which for this time of year, is a very low confidence forecast/assessment.

