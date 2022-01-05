Another big temperature swing Thursday

A vigorous cold front will bring another fairly large temperature swing to Acadiana Thursday with temperatures dropping close to freezing again by Friday morning.

This comes after freezing temperatures were experienced here Tuesday morning with milder readings Wednesday afternoon that reached the lower 70s.

And the kicker, after a winter chill Friday, we'll be back into the 70s this weekend, but rain chances will come with that return warmth.

In the near term, expect mild temperatures overnight through mid-morning Thursday with lows in the upper 50s and an early Thursday high near 70°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few isolated showers will be possible overnight through Thursday morning, but rain chances should be no higher than 20-30%.

A strong front will cross Acadiana during the midday hours with breezy and sharply colder conditions to follow into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will likely drop some 20° between the morning and the late afternoon Thursday with readings close to the 50° mark accompanied by a wind chill by the afternoon commute time.

Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s by Friday morning with wind chills likely in the 20s.

Plenty of sun will finish our week Friday with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

As mentioned earlier, mild weather with a return of southerly winds is expected for the weekend, but a series of disturbances and eventually another cold front late Sunday will be responsible for the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While Saturday and Sunday are not expected to be complete washouts, the chance of precipitation should be in the 60-70% range.

Rainfall totals this weekend should be generally an inch or less in most spots, but if a few embedded thunderstorms get going on either day, there could be a few isolated totals of rain closer to 1-2".

Rob Perillo/KATC

No organized severe weather nor any flooding are not anticipated at this time.

After Sunday's front look for a return of cooler and dry weather early next week, likely to be followed by some temperature moderation midweek and likely some more rain chances toward the end of the week.

