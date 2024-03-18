After a chilly start Tuesday, milder temperatures and rain later this week

After a winter chill for Acadiana Tuesday morning, look for temperatures to slowly warm before our next chance of rain arrives before the week is done.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-upper 30s for most of Acadiana, and while freezing temperatures (32° or below) are not expected, a frost may develop for portions of the northern Acadiana parishes Tuesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thus, the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning from midnight through 9:00 am Tuesday for St Landry, Evangeline and Avoyelles parishes northward as temperatures will drop into the lower-mid 30s, making young, tender vegetation, such as tomato plants which generally do not survive lower than 35°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After the chilly start, look for a mostly sunny and cool one for the area Tuesday with temperatures topping out closer to the mid-60s.

It won't be nearly as chilly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with most readings holding in the 40s as milder southeasterly winds return to the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for more warmth under partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs topping out closer to 70°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana's next weather-maker is expected to arrive later Thursday, into Thursday night, ending early Friday.

At this point the forecast calls for mostly rain, but there could be some embedded thunder, especially toward the coastal parishes of our area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No severe storms or any kind of flood threat is anticipated with this system at this time, but like last Sunday's weather system, some spots may see rain totals well below an inch, while others could see isolated amounts of 1-2" or more...stay tuned as the forecast will change.

The good news though, the weekend is looking good!

Thereafter, our next weather system, which could be a more "robust" set-up, arrives on Monday and/or Tuesday of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Seasonal Note:

Tuesday is the last day of "astronomical winter".

The spring equinox will occur at 10:06 pm Tuesday, but we actually entered "meteorological" spring though, on March 1st...just in case you missed some of the 80°+ days so far this month!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel