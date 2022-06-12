Add "hazy" to hot and humid

The weather in Acadiana will remain quite hot and humid for most of the upcoming week, and with the addition of African Dust making an appearance by Tuesday, skies will get hazier through mid-week.

Rain chances will stay minimal at least through Wednesday, less than 10%, but an upper disturbance rolling in from the east could bring scattered showers and storms back to the area by Thursday and/or Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise expect our daily high temperatures to reach the mid-90s with heat indices in the 100-105° range while night time lows stay in the steamy mid-upper 70s.

The pattern into next weekend remains hot and humid with low end rain chance remaining.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has identified an area where weak low pressure may develop over the next 5 days.

Some slow development of this system is possible while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua & Honduras this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Models keep the trajectory of any possible system toward Mexico with the Euro keeping it disorganized while the GFS appears too mischievous and may be over-developing any potential system while some Saharan Dust will be in play trying to squelch any activity.

That Saharan Dust will be impacting the Northwest Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana/Acadiana especially into mid-week so expect hazy skies locally especially Tuesday through Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel