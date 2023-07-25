Acadiana inching toward another multiday heat wave

After a petite respite from the from the high summer heat over the last few days, Acadiana looks to be heading back toward another full blown multi-day heat wave into this weekend.

High pressure over the western U.S. is expected to expand eastward later this week and should become the dominant feature in Acadiana's forecast allowing for hotter temperatures and heat indices to inch upward before the week is done.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At the same time, some weak westward moving Gulf disturbances and some sporadic tropical moisture could sling a few isolated thundershowers toward our way, but rain chances looks to stay 10-20% or less on any given day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By the weekend, the heat will expand allowing our daytime highs to top out near or just below 100° this weekend into early next week.

At least in the near term, some comfortable low temperatures should be found in the northern Acadiana parishes with lows tonight in the lower 70s...elsewhere we'll be closer to the mid-70s and inching upward during successive nights/mornings.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices will also climb from near 102-105° over the next couple of days, to 105-110° entering the weekend, possibly reaching the 110-115° range again this weekend into early next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There are signs that the area could see a slightly better chance of widely scattered afternoon showers or thunderstorms into next week...but the high heat of mid-upper 90s may persist.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's minimal threats going per the National Hurricane Center, with the exception of a fairly robust tropical wave coming off of the African Coast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There are some hints that a little more in the way of tropical moisture may begin to bleed into the Gulf of Mexico beyond the 10 day forecast, by the latter part of the first week of August, which would not be unusual given the time of year.

------------------------------------------------------------

