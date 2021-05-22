A warm end to the weekend; Drier pattern to continue

It felt nice to finally see the sun and get a dry day of weather after the active and rainy stretch we went through this past week.

We have seen just over 19" of rainfall this month in Lafayette which makes it the second wettest May's of all time.

We won't be adding much to that number through the rest of the month as a drier pattern takes shape across the region.

A ridge of high pressure has finally begun to sneak into the area which has pushed all of the tropical moisture off to our west, allowing us to start the drying out process.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the lower to middle 60s.

Another warm day is in store for Sunday as afternoon highs settle into the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Bradley Graf

With still enough moisture on the ground and a little daytime heating, we can not totally rule out a stray shower or two through the course of Sunday afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.

Much of the same can be said going into Monday and really, the majority of next week.

Rain chances will remain 20% or less with afternoon highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s.

Overnight lows will start to trend upwards as well.

However, after several inches of rainfall over the past week, the 10-day forecast is a much- welcomed sight!

Have a great rest of the weekend!

In the Tropics:

We did have the first named storm of the season develop Saturday morning.

Subtropical Storm Ana

SubTropical Storm Ana is located northeast of Bermuda and will continue out into the open Atlantic over the next couple of days.

It will be no threat to land.

Official start of the season is June 1...

