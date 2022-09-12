A touch of fall in the air

A small touch of fall will be in the air across Acadiana by Tuesday morning as lower dew points following a weak front Monday should help bring our Tuesday morning temperatures into the low-mid 60s.

The drier and more pleasant pattern is expected to stay with us most of the week.

Look for morning temperatures between 60-65° for most of Acadiana Tuesday morning and with dew points expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s it's going to feel that much better.

Sunny skies and comfortable humidity should dominate most of this week with highs mostly in the mid-upper 80s (pushing 90° Friday into the weekend) accompanied by lows in the 60s.

A few showers may return to the area by the weekend as deeper moisture will be lurking just offshore, but models are not in agreement on to how much moisture will return to the area and when that is going to happen.

For now rain chances this weekend into next week look to be mostly in the 20-30% range.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there remain no pending threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently the National Hurricane Center tracking two low end disturbances in the mid- and eastern Atlantic.

Finally, on a side note, Acadiana will have some good views of the International Space Station this week primarily during the post sunset evening hours.

The ISS will be passing by at 8:31-834 pm Monday night.

Also you'll be able to see bright Jupiter (closest to us in 70 years this month) rising low in the eastern sky at that time.

Jupiter currently is best viewed later at night!

Additional views of the space station this week here.

