A little drier...still hot, and getting hotter by the weekend

The forecast for Acadiana remains mostly sunny and hot, but at least with more tolerable humidity and heat indices.

After a round of storms late Saturday associated with an upper trough, northeasterly winds have shuttled lower dew points and humidity into the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures in the low to mid-70s Monday morning felt great in comparison to the last several weeks, while afternoon heat indices have been limited to the low 100s with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There were one or two isolated showers along the coastal areas Monday afternoon and we can expect more of the same in the days ahead...

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s through mid-week, with overnight lows closer to our July normal of the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By the end of the week and into the weekend, high pressure aloft will strengthen while our winds return from the south to southwest.

This means highs pushing back into the upper 90s this weekend into early next week while rain chances remain slight, near 10% or less on any given day through the weekend.

In addition, higher humidity by this weekend will also get the heat index values back into the dangerous 110-115° range.

There may be a slightly better chance (20% range) of a few afternoon storms when the heat returns about a week down the road.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

And speaking of the heat, coming off our hottest June on record and with the current forecast through the last week of July, Lafayette likely will obliterate the hottest July and has a good chance to break the all time hottest month of 87.1° set in August of 2011!

Rob Perillo/KATC

As for the tropics, Post Tropical Storm Don in the mid-Atlantic is no longer a tropical system and has faded, while a couple of suspect areas (20%), one in the Caribbean, and one off the SE US Coast, are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, there remains no foreseen threat(s) to the Gulf of Mexico through the first week of August.

------------------------------------------------------------

