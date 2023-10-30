3 seasons for Acadiana in 36 hours, coldest of the season

After leaving summer behind this weekend Acadiana is fast forwarding through fall Monday and heading for a touch of winter into Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows in mostly in the 30s.

The coldest readings, in the lower 30s, could be in the cards for many by Thursday morning.

In the near term, look for temperatures to drop into the low-mid 40s overnight with morning wind chills possibly dipping into the upper 30s in spots.

Lingering clouds and sprinkles will stay in the region through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy and quite cool, with some clearing expected by late afternoon.

Temperatures most of Tuesday will stay in mostly in the 50s dropping into the upper 40s for trick or treaters into Tuesday evening...so bundle the kiddos up!

Temperatures by Wednesday morning will dip into the mid-upper 30s, with the risk of some frost possible for the northern parishes of the area depending on winds and dew points.

Thus the National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Central and Northern Louisiana Tuesday night, with the possibility of another light freeze/frost for more areas and farther south Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Look for the possibility of a freeze watch Wednesday night into Thursday morning to include parishes farther southward, with lows closer to the lower-mid 30s.

Mostly sunny and cool weather to is expected to dominate across Acadiana for the rest of the week, and likely into the weekend, with a gradual warm-up after Thursday morning.

Temperatures could be threatening the lower 80s again by the weekend...thus, the way it goes in Acadiana in the fall.

