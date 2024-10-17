Thursday's Forecast: Sunny with cool afternoon highs

Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the low 70s today. Light winds of up to 10 mph will be coming from the northeast. High pressure will continue to keep Acadiana dry.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There are currently two disturbances in the tropics: Invest 94L and an area of disorganized showers and storms. Invest 94L is facing strong upper level winds, which are decreasing the chances of formation. The other disturbance also has low chances of formation, but it is expected to bring heavy rain to Central America.