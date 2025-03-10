This week's weather: milder temperatures; lunar eclipse; stormy Saturday

Acadiana can expect milder, more spring-like temperatures this week, while a storm system arriving Saturday may bring in clouds to mar our viewing of the only lunar eclipse this year.

In the near term expect lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Milder temperatures are expected for the rest of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s to round out the week.

A fast-moving upper system will traverse just north of the region Wednesday into Wednesday night which could spark off a few showers, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm into Wednesday evening through early Thursday, but rain chances are no higher than 20-30%.

The same system could produce a low end threat for a few severe storms mainly up toward the ArkLaTex region Wednesday.

A bigger, more complicated and dynamic storm system will move through the Plains Friday and into the Mississippi River Valley (including Louisiana) into Saturday.

While it's still days away, the Storm Prediction Center has large swaths outlined for a severe weather threat Friday into Saturday, but the main threat, should one develop for Acadiana, looks to be Saturday.

Storms containing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will all be in the mix for this system, so stay tuned.

Friday and Saturday will be windy days as well with gusts in the 30-40 mph range possible...it is indeed the windy time of the year for Acadiana.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the "Blood Worm Moon" may be visible in Acadiana later this week!

The big celestial event of the year arrives late Thursday night into the wee morning hours of Friday...for Acadiana, there may be clouds hindering our view but here are the particulars for Acadiana: partial eclipse starts at 12:09 am Friday, goes into totality at 1:29 am through 2:31 am.

The March moon is generally referred to as the "Worm Moon" but during totality, the moon's color will turn a burnt orange to red.

This will be the only total lunar eclipse viewable in the Western Hemisphere until March of 2026!

And Acadiana's viewing experience will depend on how soon the clouds advance and thicken in across our area ahead of a Saturday storm system...

Right now the forecast is calling for 60-70% cloud cover during the eclipse...so we'll see...or maybe not!