Thick Monday fog could lead to a tricky commute

Some real soupy air moved into Acadiana over the weekend which has allowed some thick fog to develop across the region.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Monday morning until 10:00 a.m. and visibility is down below a quarter mile across many parts of Acadiana.

It will take a little while for everything to burn off but by mid-morning we should finally start to see the sunshine breaking through the fog.

Temperatures will then climb into the upper 80s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies, and a light breeze from the south will keep moisture levels high.

Lows won't cool down much, we'll stay in the upper 60s and I'd expect another round of fog to set up again by Tuesday morning.

This is how most of the work week will play out with warm and muggy conditions continuing through the weekend and into next week.