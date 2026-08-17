The dog days of Summer: Coping with extreme temperatures

This week, we're under the influence of a high-pressure system, continuing to bring us sizzling temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s each day, with a chance to hit 100° or even 101° in places like Alexandria!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The heat indices are likely to reach between 105°-110°, which has led to a fifth Heat Advisory being issued for tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As the week progresses, the high-pressure slightly weakens, which may allow for a few isolated afternoon storms to pop up. However, with minimal rainfall in sight, drought conditions are starting to spread across the region.

Multiple parishes in Louisiana, including Jeff Davis Parish, have issued Burn Bans due to very dry and hot conditions.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Stay cool and hydrated out there! The summer heat is sticking around for the rest of the month, which will keep our temperatures warmer than normal.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.