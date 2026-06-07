The countdown to Summer begins; Higher humidity this week

What a scorcher we had today with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and a morning low of 78°!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we head into next week, we can expect those highs to creep back up into the upper 80s and some low 90s. With dew points in the 70s, the heat index will be near 98°!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Summer isn't officially here yet, but we’ve got just two weeks to go! Remember to practice heat safety: stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors during peak hours, and dress accordingly to beat the heat.

As for rain, don’t count on too much relief. We have a 20% chance of isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible over the next five days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.