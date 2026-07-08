Switch to wetter weather is on the horizon; New hurricane outlook was published

As we dive into the rest of the week, our summer weather continues with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The ridge is expected to shift west this weekend, allowing Gulf moisture to rise, leading to an increase in rain chances.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC forecasts that the majority of Acadiana may have between 2-4 inches of rain over the next seven days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking at Thursday's temperatures, we’re in for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with the heat index around 102° before the rain arrives. By next week, with more rain on the way, highs may only top out in the low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Colorado State has just released its latest forecast for the Atlantic season, and here are the highlights:

Number of Named Storms: 9 (down from 13)

Hurricanes Expected: 4 (previously 6)

Major Hurricanes: 1 (previously 2)

These changes are influenced by several factors, including increased vertical wind shear across the Gulf and Caribbean due to El Niño.

Despite the revised outlook, we’re still monitoring the tropics closely for any potential development.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.