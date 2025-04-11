Sunshine, cool weather takes us into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We've made it to the weekend, well, almost made it to the weekend.

A front made it's way through the area overnight and it won't do much to our overall pattern outside of a few subtle changes to the forecast.

The most notable will be winds out of the north through the day, and at times they'll be fairly breezy around 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will still be warm Friday afternoon but will drop overnight into the low 50s/upper 40s and a cooler day will arrive on Saturday.

It won't be a major cool down but highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We'll be right back to the 80s on Sunday which is where we'll stay for the foreseeable future.

A sunny, quiet forecast will continue through next week.