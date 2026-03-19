Sunny weather for the official start to Spring tomorrow

Today marks the last full day of winter. Tomorrow officially marks the beginning of the Vernal Equinox, bringing us 12 hours of daylight.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight's forecast looks cool, dipping into the low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 70s, with a few low 80s. Thanks to a high-pressure system, we can expect another dry day with no rain in sight.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for the drought situation, we’ve seen a slight improvement! The extreme drought has decreased from 11% to 10% statewide. Fortunately, Acadiana—covering Vermilion, Lafayette, and St. Martin—remains drought-free for now. However, with little to no rain through the end of the month and early April, this will likely change.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.