Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny weather for the official start to Spring tomorrow

Posted

Today marks the last full day of winter. Tomorrow officially marks the beginning of the Vernal Equinox, bringing us 12 hours of daylight.

The Seasons Explained-1607440446231.png

Tonight's forecast looks cool, dipping into the low 50s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 70s, with a few low 80s. Thanks to a high-pressure system, we can expect another dry day with no rain in sight.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

As for the drought situation, we’ve seen a slight improvement! The extreme drought has decreased from 11% to 10% statewide. Fortunately, Acadiana—covering Vermilion, Lafayette, and St. Martin—remains drought-free for now. However, with little to no rain through the end of the month and early April, this will likely change.

Production Earth Design.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.