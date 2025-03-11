Sunny skies continue as next storm system emerges

Daniel Phillips

The weather continues to be a real treat here in south Louisiana.

Dry conditions and clear skies will continue for another day or two and temperatures remain in the 70s.

Winds will slowly start to shift from the south which will start a slow increase in moisture making its way in from the Gulf.

This will mostly be felt overnight with lows starting to trend upwards from where they've been the last few nights.

Clouds will start to build by the end of the week and we'll be, once again, looking at stormy weather moving in for Saturday.

There's evidence emerging that this next storm system could produce some widespread severe weather, particularly for areas north of Acadiana.

The exact impacts to our region haven't become quite clear but it will be something to monitor over the next few days as the forecast comes into focus.