Sunny end to the weekend in Acadiana

Today was absolutely lovely, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. And guess what? Tomorrow promises to be just as delightful!
Expect more sunshine and warm weather. Temperatures will inch back up into the 90s in the afternoon..
While rain chances are creeping back into the forecast, they’re still quite low—around 0-20% here in Acadiana. So there's always a possibility for a brief pop-up shower or storm, but it shouldn't dampen our spirits!
Get out there and enjoy the sunshine, friends!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.