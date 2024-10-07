Sunny, cooler weather lasts through the week

Daniel Phillips

Get ready for a spectacular forecast this week.

A front is expected to move through on Monday, and while it won't produce any kind of showers it will certainly bring us the dry air.

Temperatures will start off on the hot side this week with highs in the low 90s but lows overnight will drop down into the low 60s and 50s.

Highs the rest of the week will remain in the mid 80s with virtually no humidity.

A solid breeze will come from the north east over the next couple of days adding to the fall feel.

This is what you can expect all week long with very little, if any, day to day changes through the weekend.

The tropics roared back to life this past weekend with the formation of Hurricane Milton in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Milton won't have any impacts for us here in Louisiana.