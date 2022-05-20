Sunny, Breezy and Hot

At least one more day of above normal temperatures before we finally get a pattern change that will bring rains back into the forecast this weekend. Our ridge of high pressure, that's been holding tight for about two weeks will finally start breaking down as a trough digs across the western part of the country.

Expect lots of sunshine today. Breezy conditions will return around midday with some gusts getting as high as 25mph. Winds will be stronger along the coast. Temperatures will be running near 90 at the coast, with mid 90s farther inland. Heat index values will be between 95 and 100 degrees.

Tonight, skies will remain fair, with some cloudiness reaching the coast by morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible in the far offshore waters by sunrise.

KATC Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Saturday, skies will be cloudy along the coast, with more sunshine inland. Expect temperatures in the low 90s. There should be enough instability to get a few showers and storms going by the afternoon. Areas receiving the rain get some relief from the heat.

KATC Sunday Morning Forecast

By Sunday a front will push into the area and stall. Rain chances will be the highest we've seen in weeks, and the chances for rain will stay elevated into the early part of the week. So far we're over 10 inches below normal on rain, and the past 7 months have been below normal, so we could really use the rain.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Rains will gradually taper off by the middle part of next week with temperatures returning to the 90s.