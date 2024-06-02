Sunday afternoon expected to produce more storms before a quieter work week

It's been a brutal couple of weeks across Acadiana and while there's an end in sight we've still got a little bit of weather we've got to navigate.

The radar is starting to become active again with the first scattered storms popping up across the area.

Similar to the last few days storms will be capable of becoming severe with strong, damaging winds and hail the primary threat.

Daniel Phillips

The last few days have demonstrated why it's so important to monitor storms as they pop up as we've seen storms quickly flare up to severe level before dying back down just as quickly.

It's like trying to forecast a whack-a-mole game and mostly boils down to we know that they're going to pop up but predicting exactly where and when is almost impossible.

The other way to think of it is that it's like watching a pot of water heating up on the stove and trying to figure out where the first bubble will occur.

The atmosphere as shown a remarkable ability to bounce back from storms and get ready for the next one, typically so much energy gets used up its hard to see such consistent flare ups.

So again make sure you're staying on top of the radar and be ready for any storm to flare up.

Daniel Phillips

Models aren't bullish on widespread heavy rains, but there are indications that some of the showers could produce several isolated inches which could lead to some flooding.

We saw Saturday what happens when some of these storms come to a halt with the flooding in St. Martin Parish and if storms start to stall we could see something similar.

There is a an end in sight to this pattern as the ridge in Mexico will start to expand and allow for some hotter, drier air to take over (imagine looking forward to that after last summer).

The forecast becomes much quieter through a majority of the work week and we'll finally get a chance to dry out.