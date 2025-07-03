Summer sizzle continues with hot temperatures

The summertime special weather pattern is here to stay, bringing another day of hot and humid conditions. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated showers and storms, particularly in parts of Central Louisiana.

The heat index will make it feel like temperatures are in the triple-digits!

Looking ahead to tomorrow, July 4th, the Lafayette Stars & Stripes fireworks show will take place in Downtown Lafayette at 9 PM. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s, accompanied by partly cloudy skies.

The NHC has adjusted the highlighted area to just off the east coast of the Atlantic. An area of low pressure is forecasted to develop, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week. Regardless, heavy rainfall is excepted in the Southeast.

Meanwhile, the waters in the Gulf and off the East Coast are relatively warm, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, while temperatures are cooler further north along the East Coast.

No tropical development is expected for Acadiana.

