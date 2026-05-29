Summer-like weekend with much lower rain chances

We’re closing out this month on a summery note. Tonight, enjoy mild temperatures in the 70s.
Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day we’ve had yet, with highs reaching the low 90s.
With dew points in the 70s, the heat index will feel more like the upper 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated!
This hot weather will stick around through Sunday, along with lower rain chances between 10-20%.
However, get ready for a shift next week as those rain chances increase! We could see up to 3 inches of rain over several days.
Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the weekend!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.