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Summer-like weekend with much lower rain chances

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

We’re closing out this month on a summery note. Tonight, enjoy mild temperatures in the 70s.

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Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day we’ve had yet, with highs reaching the low 90s.

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With dew points in the 70s, the heat index will feel more like the upper 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated!

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This hot weather will stick around through Sunday, along with lower rain chances between 10-20%.

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However, get ready for a shift next week as those rain chances increase! We could see up to 3 inches of rain over several days.

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Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the weekend!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.