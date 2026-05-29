Summer-like weekend with much lower rain chances

We’re closing out this month on a summery note. Tonight, enjoy mild temperatures in the 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day we’ve had yet, with highs reaching the low 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With dew points in the 70s, the heat index will feel more like the upper 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This hot weather will stick around through Sunday, along with lower rain chances between 10-20%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, get ready for a shift next week as those rain chances increase! We could see up to 3 inches of rain over several days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the weekend!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.