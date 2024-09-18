Summer like weather continues across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana's summer like pattern continues through the rest of the week as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Highs will continue to sit in the low 90s the next few afternoons, and lows will remain in the lower 70s.

While humidity won't be as oppressive as it feels in the peak summer there will be a noticeable amount of moisture in the air.

A few sporadic showers will be possible but not anything that will cause many issues, and any rain will be short lived.

There's not much change coming up for the rest of the week so expect this pattern to continue.

Early model signatures are hinting that the tropics may start to act up in the eastern Gulf late next week, but it's way to early to speak of anything definitively.

Still though worth keeping an eye on over the next several days.