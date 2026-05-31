Summer-like days continue tomorrow along with showers and storms

Can you believe it’s the last day of the month already? Time is flying! As we head into June, the summer-like temperatures continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the heat index values near 99°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We may get a bit of relief as rain chances increase this week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The WPC has placed most of Acadiana under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall. So we may have heavy rain leading to ponding on the roads and in low-lying areas.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

From tomorrow through early Wednesday, expected rain amounts are up to 3", with some isolated spots potentially getting even more.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.