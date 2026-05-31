Summer-like days continue tomorrow along with showers and storms

Can you believe it’s the last day of the month already? Time is flying! As we head into June, the summer-like temperatures continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the heat index values near 99°.
We may get a bit of relief as rain chances increase this week.
The WPC has placed most of Acadiana under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall. So we may have heavy rain leading to ponding on the roads and in low-lying areas.
From tomorrow through early Wednesday, expected rain amounts are up to 3", with some isolated spots potentially getting even more.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.