Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer-like days continue tomorrow along with showers and storms

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Posted

Can you believe it’s the last day of the month already? Time is flying! As we head into June, the summer-like temperatures continue with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and the heat index values near 99°.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

We may get a bit of relief as rain chances increase this week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

The WPC has placed most of Acadiana under a marginal (1/4) risk for excessive rainfall. So we may have heavy rain leading to ponding on the roads and in low-lying areas.

WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png

From tomorrow through early Wednesday, expected rain amounts are up to 3", with some isolated spots potentially getting even more.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana 18z.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.