Summer is Here: Summerlike pattern taking shape for the week across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The remnants of last week's weather can still be seen across Acadiana, but luckily for those trying to clean up the forecast has gotten much quieter.

Sunshine emerged over the weekend and the pattern that started to take shape then has continued into the work week.

Temperatures on Monday will push into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A light flow from the south will bring in some more moisture and south Louisiana's summer stickiness will start to return.

Our overnight lows will consistently sit in the low to mid 70s through the rest of this week and it looks like smooth sailing all the way into June.

Daniel Phillips

A few more clouds may move in on Wednesday but nothing that is going to produce any kind of showers.

In fact it'll be dry for at least the better part of a week, welcomed news to those who are still trying to clean up.