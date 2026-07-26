Summer heatwave persist in Acadiana

As we head into the new work week, we continue our dry and hot streak. Highs will be climbing back into the low to mid-90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While there isn't a heat advisory in effect for tomorrow, regardless, it'll be hot. Just not as hot as the surrounding areas under heat advisories and extreme heat watches for Monday and Tuesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In Acadiana, our feels-like temperatures hover around 107°!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On a brighter note, little to no rainfall is expected through Wednesday, but as tropical moisture begins to rise, so do our chances for some rain later in the week. This should provide a little relief from the heat.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.