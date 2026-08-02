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Summer heat remains this week despite a gradual increase in rain chances

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Breyanna Lewis/KATC
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Posted

This morning brought significant rainfall to our coastal areas, with totals reaching up to 4 inches! As a result, a flash flood warning was issued east of Acadiana.

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Looking ahead, rain chances are on the rise, but we don't anticipate any major rainfall over the next week—most of Acadiana is expected to see less than 1 inch. We may have isolated to scattered rain during the afternoons and early evenings.

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More hot summer days continue. Tomorrow, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, but it’ll feel like a sizzling 102°. Stay cool and hydrated!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.