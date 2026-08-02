Summer heat remains this week despite a gradual increase in rain chances

This morning brought significant rainfall to our coastal areas, with totals reaching up to 4 inches! As a result, a flash flood warning was issued east of Acadiana.
Looking ahead, rain chances are on the rise, but we don't anticipate any major rainfall over the next week—most of Acadiana is expected to see less than 1 inch. We may have isolated to scattered rain during the afternoons and early evenings.
More hot summer days continue. Tomorrow, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, but it’ll feel like a sizzling 102°. Stay cool and hydrated!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.