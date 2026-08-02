Summer heat remains this week despite a gradual increase in rain chances

This morning brought significant rainfall to our coastal areas, with totals reaching up to 4 inches! As a result, a flash flood warning was issued east of Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead, rain chances are on the rise, but we don't anticipate any major rainfall over the next week—most of Acadiana is expected to see less than 1 inch. We may have isolated to scattered rain during the afternoons and early evenings.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

More hot summer days continue. Tomorrow, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, but it’ll feel like a sizzling 102°. Stay cool and hydrated!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.