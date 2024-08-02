Summer heat continues and full details on Invest 97L!

The summer heat is intense. Heat advisories will go into effect later this morning for all of Acadiana. Expect heat index values up to 112°F across the entire state. Remember to drink plenty of water, have some smoothies, stay cool, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Invest 97L is currently developing in the Caribbean and is expected to become more organized in the next few days. There is a 90% chance it will develop into a tropical depression. It is projected to move across Cuba through Saturday and then move into the Gulf late this weekend. All current models indicate that Invest 97L will impact Florida next week. This system is being closely monitored for any changes.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.