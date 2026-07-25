Summer heat and little to no rain chances

The summer heat is here to stay, thanks to an upper-level ridge that's settled in for the next few days.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This means we can expect dry conditions with very low rain chances (only about 20% for a few isolated showers) through Wednesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, the heat won’t let up! Heat alerts are likely early next week. A Heat Advisory is already in place for areas north of Alexandria starting tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we move into the latter part of the week, that ridge will shift west, allowing Gulf moisture to return and increase our rain chances again.

And some good news: Tropical Storm Bertha is long, and the tropics are quiet once more!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.