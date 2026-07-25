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Summer heat and little to no rain chances

BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 07-25-26
BREYANNA'S 6PM WEATHER FORECAST KATC 07-25-26
Posted
and last updated

The summer heat is here to stay, thanks to an upper-level ridge that's settled in for the next few days.

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This means we can expect dry conditions with very low rain chances (only about 20% for a few isolated showers) through Wednesday.

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However, the heat won’t let up! Heat alerts are likely early next week. A Heat Advisory is already in place for areas north of Alexandria starting tomorrow.

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As we move into the latter part of the week, that ridge will shift west, allowing Gulf moisture to return and increase our rain chances again.

And some good news: Tropical Storm Bertha is long, and the tropics are quiet once more!

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.