Strong Storms Developing Monday Afternoon

Low pressure developing to our northwest will pull in plenty of Gulf moisture on strong southerly breezes today. This should help feed storms that are forecast to develop later this afternoon. Early in the day we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It'll become windy pretty quickly this morning, and temperatures should climb into the upper 70s to near 80 by the mid afternoon hours.

KATC Evening forecast as storms develop along the cold front.

Storms will develop along the front entering the western sections shortly after lunchtime, then progress eastward toward the middle part of Acadiana later this afternoon and evening. Acadiana is generally under a Level 2 or "Slight Risk" for severe weather, while central Louisiana is Level 3 "Enhanced Risk".

Storm Prediction Center Severe storms are possible across Acadiana Monday afternoon into Monday night.

The primary threat with some of these storms will be damaging winds. Large hail is also a threat, plus an isolated tornado is possible too. The flood threat appears low, even though some storms could be significant rain producers. But since the system is moving quickly, only brief heavy rains are expected. Storms will exit the region later tonight.

KATC Next Three Days

Tuesday, we're expecting blustery conditions. Cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds will hold our temperatures in mid to upper 50s. Winds will relax somewhat for Wednesday, with clouds hanging on. Temperatures for the midweek should stay in the 50s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Another weak wave will pass across the region on Thanksgiving. Cloudy skies are expected, with perhaps an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to near 60. Black Friday and the weekend looking chilly, but with a little more sunshine. Next week looks unsettled as rain chances will be back in place by Monday.