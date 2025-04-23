Stormy Wednesday brings isolated severe risk for Acadiana similar to yesterday

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Headlines



Patchy fog and scattered storms Wednesday



Isolated severe storms with hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding possible



Sunshine and summer-like temps return Thursday through the weekend



Highs in the upper 80s expected for Festival International



Current Conditions

We’re starting off mild but muggy across Acadiana this morning, with temps in the upper 60s and some patchy fog reducing visibility. South winds are running 5–10 mph and skies remain clear for some and cloudier for others. Conditions can potentially become unstable enough near noon today after daytime heating occurs to support scattered storms again through the day.

24-Hour Outlook

Expect a high near 84 degrees with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing through the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) includes Acadiana in a general thunderstorm risk, and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) highlights our area for marginal excessive rainfall, meaning localized flooding will be possible again—especially in poor drainage areas.

Hazards include:



Isolated hail



Gusty winds



Heavy downpours with poor drainage flooding (not widespread)

Storm activity should taper off tonight with lows dropping to the lower 70s and patchy fog returning by early Thursday morning.

Next Three Days



Thursday: Morning fog and stray showers possible. Highs around 85°, turning mostly sunny.



Morning fog and stray showers possible. Highs around 85°, turning mostly sunny. Friday: Drier and warmer. High of 86° with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will allow feels like temperatures to feel a bit higher.



Drier and warmer. High of 86° with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will allow feels like temperatures to feel a bit higher. Saturday: Ideal festival weather—sunny, highs near 88°, feeling more like early summer.

Next Weather Maker

Our next decent rain chance looks to return by the middle of next week as a front approaches the region. Timing remains uncertain, but rain chances could increase again by next Wednesday and Thursday.

10-Day Forecast Overview

We’re entering a warmer stretch with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s through much of the next 10 days. Dew points will stay elevated, keeping the “feels like” temps near 90. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s, giving us a taste of summer well ahead of schedule.

This weekend will be much better compared to this week weather wise, especially for those attending Festival International—sunny skies, dry conditions, and classic Louisiana warmth.

Keep heat safety in mind, however!

Bonne Festival!

