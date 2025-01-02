Stormy weather this weekend ahead of cold snap

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather will take us through the rest of the week, with temperatures behaving the way you'd expect them to in early January.

Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are expected with highs sitting in the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

A few mid to high clouds will drift through the area on Thursday so it won't be completely sunny, but weather isn't expected to have any kind of impact on your day.

Clouds will start to build in earnest on Saturday ahead of a major flip in the overall weather pattern.

Storms will fire up on Sunday afternoon/evening and will have the potential to be fairly strong.

Most of the severe weather dynamics will sit to our north but there may be just enough for some of the storms to tap into so you'll want to stay on top of radar.

SPC has north Acadiana currently in a region of potential severe weather so we'll need to monitor those dynamics over the next several days.

Storms will clear by early Monday morning and then it will start to get COLD.

Several nights on tap for next week with temperatures dipping below freezing and highs that can't get out of the 40s, even with sunshine.

Plants will need to be covered during this stretch and pets brought inside, if you're worried about pipes it wouldn't be a bad idea to get them wrapped on Saturday.

We may not be at freezing long enough for it to be an issue but it could certainly help bring some peace of mind.