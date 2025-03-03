Stormy weather moving through on Mardi Gras Day

Daniel Phillips

After a few weekends of festivities we've finally made it to Mardi Gras week.

Unfortunately, however, it looks like we won't have smooth sailing through the holiday with a storm system pushing through on Fat Tuesday.

Lundi Gras is going to remain relatively quiet, with pleasant weather for Monday night's Queen's Parade.

Winds will pick up through the day and we'll have a steady, but pleasant, breeze through out the afternoon and the evening.

Headed into Mardi Gras day that will start to change as winds will dramatically increase from the south between 20-25 mph and gusts between 30-40 mph.

Winds will be out ahead of a front that will roll through the area Tuesday afternoon possibly sparking some severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has most of Acadiana listed as a Slight Risk for severe weather with the northern tip bumped up to an Enhanced Risk.

Models seem to indicate that the greater dynamics will likely sit just outside of our region in central Louisiana and into Mississippi where the tornado threat will be the highest.

We'll still need to watch for a few stray supercells capable of producing tornadoes or strong, damaging winds.

Storms will arrive in the mid to late afternoon with the window opening around noon and going on until about 6:00 in the evening.

This could obviously have an impact on some of the afternoon parades and parade goers will need to really have a plan in place in the event that storms do pop up.

If you want to stand out in the rain that's obviously up to you, but if there is thunder and lightning in the area you'll need to make sure you're able to seek shelter.

The back half of the week looks mild and pleasant with scattered showers not returning until possibly the weekend.