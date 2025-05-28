Stormy through Thursday; fewer storms Friday

Stormy conditions will stay in Acadiana through Thursday with more heavy thunderstorms accompanied by locally heavy downpours and a low-end risk of an isolated severe storm.

Going into early Wednesday evening there remains a slight risk of a few severe storms with a marginal risk for tomorrow and Friday.

Primary threats from any storms will probably be damaging winds, perhaps some hail...tornado risk is low, but not zero.

On top of that Acadiana has a marginal risk of excessive rainfall into Thursday for the possibility of localized flooding in slow moving or repeat cells.

Acadiana stays stormy into this Wednesday evening with activity tapering after midnight.

Thereafter, it appears that another round storms will develop Thursday morning...but it remains to be seen as to whether storms into tonight stabilize the atmosphere, and where any lingering activity sets up tomorrow...perhaps near the coastal waters.

Models are not handling the current nebulous pattern very well beyond tonight and expect more activity than is seen inmost models, including the HRRR posted here.

For now we are going with roughly a 90% chance of storms into early Wednesday night, somewhere between 60-80% tomorrow (most likely morning hours) depending the storms set-up, and near 40-50% Friday.

Rainfall rates tonight and tomorrow could reach 2"/hr in spots and where storms are slow-moving or repeat over the same areas some spots may catch 3-4"+ before the bulk of the activity tapers by Thursday afternoon.

We could even see some sunshine into Thursday afternoon with we are lucky.

A frontal trough will push through the area Friday sparking the chance for more storms (but on a more scattered basis), with a marginal risk of a few severe cells possible.

Thereafter, the weekend is looking nice and drier with a relatively sedate pattern expected into early/mid-next week.

By the end of next week into the following weekend, the daily daytime scattered showers and storms look to return.

See the exclusive KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

