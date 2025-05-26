Stormy pattern taking shape for the week

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a wet, busy week here in Acadiana with a series of storms moving through the area over the next several days.

A front has stalled across central Louisiana and will be the focal point for showers this Memorial Day.

Scattered showers and storms will move through in the afternoon, with areas in north Acadiana a little more likely to run into wet weather.

There's a Marginal Risk for some severe weather this afternoon so keep an eye on the radar through the course of the day.

Temperatures are likely going to vary quiet a bit from place to place depending on where you see the showers during the day.

Areas that avoid the rain will see temperatures around 90 with a heat index pushing near 100, places that get some showers this afternoon will likely be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be one of the quieter days with a string of upper level disturbances swinging through the area over the next several days.

Expect showers and storms to arrive every day this week, with strong storms producing hail and damaging winds at times.

These types of set ups can be incredibly tricky to pin point some timing these storms can be very hard to do.

Keep in mind that it won't be stormy from sun up to sun down these next few days and when it's not storming it'll be hot, muggy and partly sunny.

When all is said and done on average we'll be looking at a few inches of rain, adding to what's been a very wet May so far.

A few areas though that experience heavy downpours will likely see a little more so minor flash flooding will be possible this week.