Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy afternoon in Acadiana; Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic

Posted
and last updated

We have a few ongoing isolated storms in various areas of Acadiana this afternoon. These storms may produce gusty winds, hence why we have a marginal (1/5) risk in place today.

1Production Earth Design.png

This will remain isolated in nature throughout the evening. Drier conditions are on tap for tomorrow and Friday, just in time for high school football. However, rain chance increase next week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Let's talk about temperatures. A high of 75° would be great right now! Sadly, for now, we'll continue to have warm nights in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow's highs return to the 90s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

We have a few things to discuss regarding the tropics! Tropical Depression Seven has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

Hurricane Tracker 2 2025.png

Gabrielle formed in the central Atlantic this afternoon and is roughly 990 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. An interesting aspect of this tropical storm is that the circulation has reformed farther north since the last advisory. Over time, it is expected to become more organized, with the forecast track hinting at a Category 1 hurricane sometime late this weekend.

2Hurricane Tracker 2 2025.png

Behind Gabrielle, there are two tropical waves that are expected to gradually develop over the next several days. The good news for us is that we do not anticipate any tropical development at this time.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.