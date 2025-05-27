Storms moving through early Tuesday morning

Daniel Phillips

We'll be getting an early start on the showers Tuesday with a squall line moving through the area in the early morning hours, likely pushing through the Lafayette area a little before daybreak.

The storm so far has been producing winds around 60 mph and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been attached to the leading edge of the line.

Winds have been the primary issue with the squall line so far, but can't rule out the possibility of a little hail and some very heavy downpour.

The good news is that it seems to be moving around 35 mph which hasn't allowed water to really pile up so flash flooding hasn't been a major concern.

Lighter showers will linger through most of the morning before starting to clear up in the afternoon, and these lingering showers will have a pretty big impact on temperatures.

After getting our first 90 degree day out of the way on Monday we'll be back in the mid 80s later this afternoon.

There's a chance we get enough heating that we'll see some pop up showers in the afternoon, but this will be much more isolated.

This is the next round of thunderstorms that we started talking about last week.

So far it's been living up to the billing of a parade of disturbances that would move through Acadiana, and it looks like we've still got several more days of storms.

Wednesday's storms will develop a little later in the day, but they'll be fairly similar feeling to the one's we're getting this morning.

The pattern continues Thursday with improvements finally starting to arrive by the end of the week and start of the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s as soon as this rainy pattern ends and the first week of June will be a pretty traditional summer pattern.