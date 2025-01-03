Storms end the weekend as winter temperatures move in

Daniel Phillips

The work week is ending on a quiet note, a final chance to catch our breath before a major flip in the weather pattern arrives.

Clouds will build later in the day on Friday with temperatures pushing into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Similar to yesterday, skies will be a mix of sun and clouds but outside of some spotty, morning coastal showers we won't see any precipitation.

Clouds will linger through the day on Saturday with a possible light, passing shower but mostly the forecast will stay quiet.

This changes on Sunday when our next storm system will drop in during the evening hours.

A strong line of thunderstorms will move through around dinner time and bring with it the chance for some severe weather.

Strong winds and the possibility of a spin up tornado will be the main issues with this line so make sure you remain weather aware on Sunday.

The strongest dynamics still look to be just to our north and the chance for severe weather increases the further north you travel.

That being said we're certainly close enough to warrant keeping a close eye on everything.

The front passes late Sunday night and temperatures will plummet to near freezing by Monday morning.

Strong post front winds will push the wind chill into the twenties and highs through most of next week won't get to the 50 degree range.

Several nights will see lows drop down below freezing so if you're worried about exposed pipes getting them covered up Saturday may be a good idea.

This will be the coldest stretch we've had this season by far and will last through a majority of next week.

