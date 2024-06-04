Storms continue to plague the area through midweek

Daniel Phillips

The moisture has really piled on across Acadiana and there's a noticeable stickiness outside to start the day.

Unfortunately that's a sign of an unstable atmosphere so it looks like once again we may be getting a round of strong, potentially severe storms moving through the area.

An upper level disturbance is expected to swing across north Louisiana later in the afternoon, and I wouldn't expect any storms until later in the day.

As has been the case for the last several days we've got a chance for some severe weather with a marginal risk dipping down to roughly the I-10 corridor.

Wind looks like it will be the primary issue so look out for storms producing gusts around 60+ mph, there will also be a possibility of small to medium sized hail.

Storms will produce heavy downpours which shouldn't cause too many issues as long as they continue to move.

A set up like this makes it virtually impossible to predict how much rain any one location will bet but there are spots that could quickly pick up a couple inches depending on storm development.

Before the storms arrive it's going to be a hot one with temperatures quickly getting up to around 90 and the heat index starting to push the triple digits.

Areas that do receive some rain will get a chance at cooling off slightly, however, if you stay dry you can expect typical summer heat through the day.

Yet another upper level disturbance is expected to swing through on Wednesday, this time a little earlier, so look for storms to return again Wednesday late morning/early afternoon.

Rain looks a little more widespread on Wednesday and Acadiana could see more impacts than what we'll end up with Tuesday afternoon.

After a front passes on Thursday, once again expect scattered storms, we'll finally get some of the drier air that was promised.

The weekend looks hot and dry with temperatures in the mid 90s and sunnier conditions.