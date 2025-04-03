Storms arrive over the weekend after a windy, muggy stretch of weather

Daniel Phillips

If someone out there is personally responsible for every weekend being over run by storms can you please stop.

We can do storms another time, during the week is fine, during non commute times... even better.

This weekend pattern though is starting to feel a bit unfair.

By now you probably know what this article is about and what the forecast is looking like as we wrap up the week.

Daniel Phillips

First things first though we've got to get through another very windy day across Acadiana.

The Wind Advisory will remain in place for another day with winds out of the south around 20-25 mph and gusts pushing 35 mph.

Thursday's peak gusts aren't expected to be as high as they were on Wednesday, but it will remain blustery none the less.

These winds have pumped the atmosphere full of moisture (step outside if you don't believe me) and we've got another very warm sticky day coming up.

Clouds will thin a little more than they have the last few days which will allow temperatures back into the mid 80s, with some sunshine I wouldn't be surprised to see the heat index push 90.

Friday will bring more of the same but winds will relax a little and we should get a little more sunshine.

Daniel Phillips

This finally brings us to Saturday which looks to be the day the storms arrive.

A few notes on timing, this will be different from last weekend and won't be a start to finish wash out.

Storms will start to pick up in the late afternoon and evening with spotty showers getting going ahead of the main line which will arrive overnight.

In fact the peak of the storms will likely push through overnight Saturday and continue into Sunday.

The moisture is certainly in place for storms to use as fuel and a low level jet will provide some additional support so the SPC has locked us in to an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather.

We'll be on the look out for tornado potential with the storms that do develop along with hail and wind.

Rain will be heavy which could lead to some flash flooding as we get into Sunday morning but a lot of that will take place overnight.

Daniel Phillips

Showers should clear by mid morning on Sunday and temperatures will be sharply different with a nice refreshing cool down for next week.

In fact next week's forecast is looking like a special one which will be some relief after the last few days.