Still under a dry airmass through tomorrow

Fairly nice conditions for the beginning of the week.
Tropical Storm Fernand and Invest 99L are in the news once again.
Fernand is located about 295 miles east of Bermuda, moving north-northeast at 13 mph. It is expected to remain a tropical storm for the next several days. Wind shear and sea surface temperatures are likely to decrease by Tuesday.
On the other hand, Invest 99L continues to produce a widespread area of showers and thunderstorms, which is expected to impact the Windward and Leeward Islands tonight and into Monday.
Currently, no tropical activity is forecasted for the U.S.!
