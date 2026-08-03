Steady summer heat with little to no rain

The forecast is sticking with its hot and mostly rainless theme. We’re heading into another day of high temperatures, reaching the low 90s, with feels-like temps soaring near 102°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

If you're spending time outside, take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated—it's super important! The same goes if you're not outside for a long period of time.

Looking ahead, there will be a gradual increase in rain chances as we approach the weekend—up to 40%—but expect mostly scattered activity in the afternoons.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Even with that, rainfall totals will likely stay below an inch this week, so nothing too significant.

On a brighter note, we’re not expecting any tropical developments thanks to the strong wind shear in the tropics!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.