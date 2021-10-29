Staying Breezy & Cool

Low pressure is still spinning away across the middle part of the country. This low was responsible for the windy conditions Thursday, and will keep it breezy today. Some moisture was able to spin around the southern side of the low, bringing in a few clouds Thursday afternoon, and it looks like some cloudiness could spill over the northern sections again today. Temperatures will struggle their way toward the 70 degree mark, while it appears most of the region will remain in the upper 60s for highs.

KATC Day Planner For Friday

The low will move out, and winds will finally diminish starting tonight. Skies will clear out, and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Into Saturday, expect lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Although those heading to the Cajuns game Saturday morning will probably be chilly, by the time the game gets going, temperatures should be more mild. Expect highs Saturday to run near 70 degrees.

KATC Football Forecast for Homecoming

Another cool night Saturday night as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s again, then more sunshine Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-Treat times both Saturday and Sunday evenings should be in the 60s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

The fine weather will last into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through midweek. Another shot of cool air will roll in late next week driving temperatures back into the 60s for highs by next weekend.