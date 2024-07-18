Stalling front brings widely scattered showers through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms are looking to persist the next several days with widely scattered showers lasting beyond the weekend.

Coverage of showers may be a little greater for the end of the week but their overall behavior will be the same.

Starting mid to late morning we'll see rain picking up across the area and spreading out through the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain won't persist in one particular area for very long so we aren't expecting a washout.

That being said, the abundance of moisture means that torrential rain will be possible which could lead to some minor flash flooding.

This is all the result of a front that will stall over the area on Thursday which will mix with the abundance of moisture to spark the showers.

It also means that temperatures will run a little cooler than average with highs staying in the upper 80s through the weekend, heat index will still be in the upper 90s.

The rain doesn't look to be going anywhere and will continue through the weekend into next week so we'll continue to deal with an unsettled pattern.

Still preferable to the tropics though so won't complain too much.